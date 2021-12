Larry Hoover is not getting out of prison. The former leader of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples is currently serving multiple life sentences at ADX Florence, one of the most psychologically punishing correctional facilities in the world. After being convicted in 1997 of running the Gangster Disciples from his cell in Illinois state prison—where he was incarcerated on a 200-year sentence for ordering a 1973 murder—he now spends 23 hours of each day in solitary confinement. In order to be released, he would need both a presidential pardon (of which President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has so far issued zero) and a gubernatorial pardon, as he has convictions at both the state and federal level.

