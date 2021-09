Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Smashbox Javelin Always On Cream Eyeshadow ($22.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a bright, medium blue with cool undertones and a matte finish. This shade had a longer dry down time compared to other shades, partially owing to the creamier, more emollient consistency. While it had more play time, it was almost too long as it was hard to apply the color evenly without creating patchiness if I kept working at a particular area (e.g. the edge) because it wasn't THAT blendable either.