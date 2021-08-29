Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These 30 N.J. theaters will enforce COVID vaccine or negative test result — and mask requirements

By NJ.COM
njarts.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore making their long-awaited return to live performances, many New Jersey theatergoers will have to take a few more steps in the midst of a concerning COVID resurgence. As they kick off their fall seasons, 30 theaters in 11 counties will require audiences to show their physical or digital COVID vaccine cards, the New Jersey Theater Alliance announced Thursday. A negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of a performance or a negative antigen test within six hours will also be accepted (required for those under 12). Attendees will also need to wear masks while inside venues as part of the hea…

www.njarts.net

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy