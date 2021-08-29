These 30 N.J. theaters will enforce COVID vaccine or negative test result — and mask requirements

Before making their long-awaited return to live performances, many New Jersey theatergoers will have to take a few more steps in the midst of a concerning COVID resurgence. As they kick off their fall seasons, 30 theaters in 11 counties will require audiences to show their physical or digital COVID vaccine cards, the New Jersey Theater Alliance announced Thursday. A negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of a performance or a negative antigen test within six hours will also be accepted (required for those under 12). Attendees will also need to wear masks while inside venues as part of the hea…