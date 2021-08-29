Cancel
Lafayette, LA

LAFAYETTE PARISH CURFEW TO GO INTO EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT

lafayettela.gov
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE PARISH CURFEW TO GO INTO EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT. Lafayette, LA – As Hurricane Ida approaches, and after consulting with Mayors, Chiefs of Police, and Chiefs of Fire throughout Lafayette Parish, Mayor-President Josh Guillory has ordered a mandatory curfew for all of Lafayette Parish beginning at 6:00 pm Sunday, August 29 until 7:00 am Monday, August 30. Only emergency and essential personnel are allowed to be on roadways during these hours.

www.lafayettela.gov

Lafayette Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
#Curfew#Mayors#Extreme Weather#Chiefs Of Police#Chiefs Of Fire
