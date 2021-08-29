Texas Football: Longhorns just outside top 10 in latest ESPN FPI

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. We are now less than one week away from the start of the regular season slate for the Texas football program and new head coach Steve Sarkisian. And the hype is starting to build for how Sark and his squad will do in a tough start to the non-conference schedule this fall. Texas opens up the regular season slate at home at DKR on Sep. 4 against the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin-Cajuns.