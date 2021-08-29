Cancel
One Stat Says Everything About J.D Martinez’s Importance To Red Sox

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
In case you had forgotten, J.D. Martinez reminded everyone Saturday why he's such a pivotal part of what the Boston Red Sox are trying to do.

NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
MLBWashington Post

Martinez hits 3-run homer in 10th, Red Sox beat Indians 5-3

CLEVELAND — J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off Nick Wittgren and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night. Martinez, who broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with three hits, drove a 2-1 pitch into the seats in right field. Martinez also singled in the first and sixth after being given the night off Friday.
MLBnumberfire.com

J.D. Martinez batting third for Red Sox on Saturday

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is starting in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Indians. Martinez will handle designated hitting duties with Rafael Devers manning third base and Bobby Dalbec sitting out. numberFire's models project Martinez to score 12.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Playing Outfield More Often Prompts Joke From Alex Cora

When people think of J.D. Martinez, they often think of him as the designated hitter for the Boston Red Sox. This year, he’s proving that he’s more than that. Sox manager Alex Cora this year has been playing Martinez in the field more often. He’s appeared in left 22 times this season and in right five times (one game this season he played both corner outfield spots). Martinez did play 57 games in the field in 2018, followed by 38 in 2019. However, he played outfield just six times in last year’s truncated season.
MLBnumberfire.com

J.D. Martinez not in Boston's Friday lineup

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Indians. Martinez is being replaced in left field by Yairo Munoz against Indians starter Logan Allen. In 513 plate appearances this season, Martinez has a .280 batting average with an .859 OPS, 23 home...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox Notebook: With Kyle Schwarber at DH, J.D. Martinez now a regular in the outfield

J.D. Martinez has appeared to have lost his job as the Red Sox’ designated hitter in favor of a new one, the Red Sox’ corner outfielder. Martinez made his sixth consecutive start in the outfield on Saturday night, his longest such stretch since the Sox were on the West Coast for some National League games against the Padres and Rockies in 2019.
MLBOver the Monster

J.D. Martinez is doing the hard work for opposing pitchers

In recent weeks, we’ve talked a fair bit about lineup optimization, both in respect to where the best hitters are physically batting in the lineup and what Kyle Schwarber and his patient approach can do for that optimization. But the fact of the matter, as many have correctly pointed out, is that it doesn’t much matter where the best hitters are slotted in the lineup if they aren’t, ya know, hitting. And right now they’re not hitting. We’re seeing collective slumps from some of the best bats in the lineup, and the result is low-scoring affairs and squandered chances in important spots. Wednesday’s ninth inning would be a prime example of the latter.
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Alex Cora Has Seen From J.D. Martinez Amid Slugger’s Slump

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez finds himself in the midst of what manager Alex Cora referred to as a “mini slump.”. Martinez, Boston’s predominant designated hitter who recently has been moved to the outfield with Kyle Schwarber in the fold, is 1-for-16 in his last four games entering Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. Martinez hasn’t recorded a hit in his past three contests, including going 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position during Wednesday’s loss to the Twins.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Socks three-run shot

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over Cleveland. Martinez made his presence felt when it mattered the most. With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the 10th inning, the veteran slugger blasted a three-run bomb off reliever Nick Wittgren and built a lead the Red Sox wouldn't relinquish. It was Martinez's 24th long ball of the campaign, but perhaps even more importantly, he managed to end two droughts -- an 0-for-18 slump and a nine-game homer drought.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Kyle Schwarber back at DH, J.D. Martinez in left field vs. Twins; Nick Pivetta looks to bounce back

BOSTON -- After two straight starts in left field, Kyle Schwarber is back at designated hitter as the Red Sox face the Twins on Wednesday night. Schwarber will bat second while J.D. Martinez will shift from DH to left field. Other than that, the Sox are using the same lineup that plated 11 runs in Tuesday night’s series-opening win over Minnesota. Kiké Hernández is at second base, Alex Verdugo is in center field and Travis Shaw -- who has homered in two straight games -- is at first base against Twins righty Bailey Ober.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Defends Decision To Rest J.D. Martinez In First Game Vs. Indians

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. J.D. Martinez had the day off Friday as the Boston Red Sox opened their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians with a win. He rejoined the team Saturday for the middle game of the set and managed to not only break free from an 0-for-20 slump, but also hit a three-run home run in extra innings to give Boston the 5-3 victory.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Exec: Cam Newton Sent Clear Message To Bill Belichick, Patriots

Cam Newton seemingly made it easy for the New England Patriots to release him. Not only did rookie Mac Jones perform well enough during the preseason to win the Patriots’ starting quarterback job and make Newton expendable. Newton basically opened the door for Jones to secure the gig by missing practice time last week due to a misunderstanding of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

