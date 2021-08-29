Cancel
Arrupe College Awarded $1.5 Million Grant from Robert R. McCormick Foundation

Cover picture for the articleArrupe College of Loyola University Chicago issued the following announcement on Aug. 26. Loyola University Chicago today announced it has received a $1.5 million grant from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation to support Arrupe College, an innovative two-year degree program that ensures affordability and supports the whole person. This new investment from the McCormick Foundation will support student retention and recruitment goals over the next three years and will allow Loyola to invest in a pilot housing program, hire new staff focused on student success and retention, and further develop the Black Men for Success program.

