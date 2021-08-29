Arrupe College Awarded $1.5 Million Grant from Robert R. McCormick Foundation

The New College Foundation recently marked its most successful year of fundraising in the organization’s history, raising $9.1 million in gifts and commitments for New College of Florida in the 2020-21 fiscal year. A major portion of these funds comes from individual donors and foundations in the Sarasota-Manatee community, as well as alumni, faculty, parents, and area foundations, including the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. Considerable funds were also raised during the “O’Shea Formula” event last May, which celebrated New College’s outgoing president Donal O’Shea’s accomplishments prior to his retirement in June. The foundation established the Donal B. O’Shea Scholarship Endowment in honor of Dr. O’Shea’s legacy; it also launched a campaign to raise funds to refurbish the three student residence halls designed by the renowned architect I.M. Pei.