Broward County, FL

One man dead in a Broward home, cops say. One woman charged with first-degree murder

By David J. Neal
flkeysnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA death investigation from Friday led to a Saturday arrest on a premeditated murder charge, Pembroke Pines police say. After about a day of searching, Pines cops arrested Michelle Gibb, 57. Pines police said Gibb was a temporary resident at the home in the 400 block of Northwest 106th Terrace where they found the body of a man at 6:54 p.m. Friday. Her permanent address is listed in Broward County court records as being in Big Pine Key.

www.flkeysnews.com

