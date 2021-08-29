Big Reds score early and often in rout of Toronto on Saturday afternoon

The Big Reds scored touchdowns on their first five offensive possessions and never looked back Saturday as they pulled away for the 47-20 victory at sun-drenched Nelson Field. The offense came out of the locker room ready for action. Starting their first possession on the 20-yd line after a touchback, they needed just 2:33 seconds to cover 80 yards on just six plays with junior Brayden Roth finding paydirt from 32 yards out. Roth accounted for 58 of the yards on just three carries while classmate Jaiden Kesterson snagged two Jake Heatherington passes for 15 yards on the drive. More from Kesterson later.