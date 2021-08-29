Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Honor Thy Parents: The Time Has Come

By Rhoda
southernhospitalityblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching our parents age is one of the hardest things we have to do. I know you all who have been through this understand what we are going through now. Many of my friends went through it years ago and we are very blessed that our parents have made it this long. But with longevity comes challenges. When I did a family update a few weeks ago, I didn’t realize then how quickly things would change with my mom and dad. Of course, you hope that your parents can stay in their home for the long haul and not have to move and get help, but that’s not always realistic either.

southernhospitalityblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Keys#Thy#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why Prayer Must Be a Priority

A young man who had a very chaotic childhood spent a great deal of his time living with his grandparents, because his mother didn’t really have much time for him. As he got older, he made some bad decisions and found himself in a lifestyle of drug use. But he hung out with a group of guys who happened to walk past the home of a pastor and his wife every day.
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Phone conference for parents helps limit screen time for kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Children, and even adults, spend a lot of time looking at a screen — whether it’s a phone, a computer or a tv. Saturday morning, parents were invited to Twickenham Church of Christ in Huntsville to discuss the emotional consequences of too much screen time and how to protect their families.
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Out of thy abundance

Some reading the other day helped me gain new understanding and motivated me to write a new blessing. Realizing my thanks to God could be more succinct, I wrote the following:. Dear Heavenly Father, out of Thy abundance we give thanks and praise Thy Holy name. In Christ’s name we pray. Amen.
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

This time, certain of their parenting choices

THE PARENTS: Kelly Whelan, 39, and Adam Wurster, 38, of Sewell. THE KIDS: Kaeley Reese, 22; Jack Adam, born April 10, 2021. A BIG-SISTER MOMENT: When one of their dogs needed emergency surgery, they left Jack with Kaeley, who called them, distraught: The baby was crying, she couldn’t calm him, and she needed to work. “It’s given her a new perspective on having kids,” Kelly says.
Family RelationshipsOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

A plea to parents amid these divisive times

Back to school is such a special time of year for parents. I know we all saw the photos of sleepy-eyed, excited kiddos, perfectly posed with their new backpacks and lunch boxes that flooded our social media feeds a few weeks ago. But this year, like last, is a little...
Religionadvocatemag.com

To be a good citizen, love thy neighbor

A friend who is not a member of my church posed a hypothetical to me that I continue to ponder: “Your church is hit by a meteor and completely destroyed and can’t be rebuilt. News media come in from all over the nation and start asking the community about the church. What do people in the community tell them your church did?”
ReligionWatertown Public Opinion

The Message: Give yourself away — and become rich!

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God.” — 2 Corinthians 1: 3-4.
ReligionThe Post and Courier

TRUE TALK: A fruitful purpose

You might not believe that there is a purpose for your life but I am here to tell you that if you have a pulse, you have a purpose. Everything has a purpose. Do you love cockroaches? I’m going to guess your answer is no. But even cockroaches have a purpose. They help break down decaying wood and leaves and add nutrients to the soil through their waste. They are also a food source for small reptiles and mammals.
ReligionDelaware Gazette

Finding time for fellowship during pandemic

Well, the COVID-19 pandemic continues. As I write this today, the first day of September, 2021, I’m told the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in our community is at its high-water mark so far. We are still in this thing, folks. I’m not trying to cast fear, but only help us all to be sober-minded about what is happening.
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Cross Words: Joyful in Christ

Do you ever just take a moment to thank God for your salvation?. We tend to forget the magnitude of God’s work in our lives. But we rarely forget about our cares in this world. It’s hard for us to go a single day without considering how we might satisfy our fleshly desires. Why? Because we love this world.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
Tyler, TXLongview News-Journal

East Texas parents honor son, start mission to prevent veteran suicide

Robert and Barbie Rohde gathered this past weekend in Tyler to host an event born out of their family’s tragedy with the focus to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder and the issue of veteran suicide. The couple’s son, Sgt. Cody Bowman, had been experiencing PTSD when he lost his...
Religionbahaiteachings.org

How Do Baha’is Worship?

Students of comparative religion often ask Baha’is questions about rituals. Most of the older faith traditions have developed rituals over time, or have ritualized something the Prophet and Founder of their Faith asked His followers to do. Many readers will be familiar with the Christian Eucharist, for example, a memorial of the Passover supper Jesus Christ shared with His disciples.

Comments / 0

Community Policy