The build up to the US Open, which begins on Monday, has been all about Novak Djokovic and his quest for the calendar Grand Slam. The World No. 1 is bidding to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in a year. With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal not competing at this year’s US Open, Djokovic will have to contend with the Next Gen stars like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev -- and achieve the incredible feat.