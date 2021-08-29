Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Branch, Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Hillsdale Peak Heat Indices 95 to 100 degrees this afternoon High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, combined with the humidity, will result in heat indices in the 95 to 100 degree range this afternoon. These hot conditions may cause heat- related illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.