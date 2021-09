Sunday’s annual Kids Triathlon was an exercise in controlled chaos as kids ages 5-10 swam, rode bikes and ran in what was for some their first experience in the sport. About 75 children participated in the event, which is not timed but just gives them a chance to be outside, be active and do something healthy, according to Maren Schreiber, who coordinates the event. In addition, it’s a fundraiser for the Evergreen Park & Recreation District’s INSPIRE special needs program.