Hot Topics From Titans HC Mike Vrabel's Sunday Presser

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - Titans head coach Mike Vrabel held a video conference call on Sunday, one day after the team's 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale. Next for the Titans is a round of roster cuts - all NFL teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday - and then preparation for the regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 12 at Nissan Stadium.

