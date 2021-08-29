Cancel
Norman Reedus: I Imagine Dying Stranding 2 Is At the moment Being Negotiated

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Stranding lead actor Norman Reedus believes {that a} second installment within the collection is going on and that negotiations are at the moment underway. The favored Strolling Useless actor, who portrayed the sport’s protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges, stated as a lot in an interview with Brazilian leisure web site Adorocinema (IGN Brazil’s accomplice web site) concerning the 11th Strolling Useless season.

