Roadside Geology of New Mexico

The “Land of Enchantment,” New Mexico is as varied in its scenery as its nickname suggests. With desert lowlands in the south and high, hoary peaks in the north, with rugged volcanic uplands and colorful plateaus, with high plains along its eastern border, and with a great rift valley that quite literally slashes the state in two, New Mexico presents many faces to its residents and visitors. Faces that in large part can be laid at the doorstep of the state’s varied geology.