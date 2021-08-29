Cancel
Video Games

Dark Deity Officially Heading To The Nintendo Switch Next Year

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTactical RPG Dark Deity Is Confirmed To Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch in 2022. Freedom Games is a popular indie video game publisher with a host of releases under its belt and the company worked with Sword And Axe LLC to release Dark Deity for the PC via Steam on 15th June. The game released to much acclaim as a cool, fun tactical RPG with a wide variety of features. The team have announced, at Gamescom, that the game will be launching on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

