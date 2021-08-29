Dark Deity Officially Heading To The Nintendo Switch Next Year

There are several portable systems releasing in 2021, hoping to find space in a market dominated by Nintendo. In 2019, a company called Panic unveiled a new handheld gaming console with a crank, which will fight for attention in the batch of incoming on-the-go gaming units. Considering the Nintendo Switch is such a big player in the handheld market, some might think the newcomer has its work cut out for it, but the Playdate's initial batch already sold out, leaving new customers waiting until 2022 to receive their units. While the Playdate is not necessarily a direct (or even adjacent) competitor, that doesn't mean there's no room for comparison. If you've been affected by the notorious Joy-Con drift issue then you might want to turn your attention to the Playdate.