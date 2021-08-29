What hurricanes have hit Louisiana in recorded history? How strong were they? Here's a list
When a new storm or hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico, there will often be comparisons to previous storms and predictions about their impacts on Louisiana. The state is currently under siege from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina at 11:55 a.m. Ida, a strong Category 4 storm, packed a punch when coming ashore at Port Fourchon with winds of 150 mph and a life-threatening storm surge of 16 feet.www.nola.com
