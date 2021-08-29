Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

What hurricanes have hit Louisiana in recorded history? How strong were they? Here's a list

By AMIE JUST, EMMA DISCHER
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a new storm or hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico, there will often be comparisons to previous storms and predictions about their impacts on Louisiana. The state is currently under siege from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina at 11:55 a.m. Ida, a strong Category 4 storm, packed a punch when coming ashore at Port Fourchon with winds of 150 mph and a life-threatening storm surge of 16 feet.

www.nola.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Creole, LA
State
Florida State
City
Vinton, LA
City
Lockport, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes Katrina#Hurricane Ida#Hurricane Katrina#Extreme Weather#Louisiana Coast#Hilda Salt Point#Zeta#Cocodrie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.

Comments / 0

Community Policy