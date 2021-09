BOSTON (CBS) — Revolution fans are going to have to soak up all the Tajon Buchanan they can this year. The New England winger is heading overseas at the end of the season. Rumors have been circulating that Buchanan would find a home in Europe since he was a standout for the Canadian National Team during the Gold Cup. His transfer became official Tuesday, as the Revolution announced that Buchanan has been transferred to Club Brugge in Belgium.