Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 requires antibodies against conformational receptor-binding domain epitopes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 8 days ago

Allergy. 2021 Aug 28. doi: 10.1111/all.15066. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The determinants of successful humoral immune response to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are of critical importance for the design of effective vaccines and the evaluation of the degree of protective immunity conferred by exposure to the virus. As novel variants emerge, understanding their likelihood of suppression by population antibody repertoires has become increasingly important.

#Sars#Neutralization#Neutralizing Antibodies#Antibody#Microarrayed#Igg1#Conformational Rbd#Pmid
