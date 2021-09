Heading into the Labor Day weekend in the U.S., there’s still plenty of COVID-19 news. Here’s a look. NIH Launches a Study to Evaluate COVID-19 and Autoimmune Diseases. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) initiated a clinical trial to evaluate the antibody response to a booster dose of an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine in people with autoimmune diseases who did not respond to their initial COVID-19 vaccines. One of the goals is to determine whether pausing immunosuppressive therapy for their disease will improve the antibody response to a booster dose. It is sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH, and is run by the NIAID-funded Autoimmunity Centers of Excellence.