Science

Cellular immunity predominates over humoral immunity after homologous and heterologous mRNA and vector-based COVID-19 vaccine regimens in solid organ transplant recipients

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Am J Transplant. 2021 Aug 28. doi: 10.1111/ajt.16818. Online ahead of print. Knowledge on the immunogenicity of vector-based and mRNA-vaccines in solid organ transplant-recipients is limited. Therefore, SARS-CoV-2 specific T-cells and antibodies were analyzed in 40 transplant-recipients and 70 controls after homologous or heterologous vaccine-regimens. Plasmablasts and SARS-CoV-2 specific CD4 and CD8 T-cells were quantified using flow-cytometry. Specific antibodies were analyzed by ELISA and neutralization assay. The two vaccine types differed after first vaccination, as IgG and neutralizing activity were more pronounced after mRNA priming (p=0.0001 each), whereas CD4 and CD8 T-cell levels were higher after vector priming (p=0.009; p=0.0001). All regimens were well tolerated, and SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies and/or T-cells after second vaccination were induced in 100% of controls and 70.6% of transplant-recipients. Although antibody and T-cell levels were lower in patients, heterologous vaccination led to the most pronounced induction of antibodies and CD4 T-cells. Plasmablast numbers were significantly higher in controls and correlated with SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG- and T-cell levels. While antibodies were only detected in 35.3% of patients, cellular immunity was more frequently found (64.7%) indicating that assessment of antibodies is insufficient to identify COVID-19-vaccine responders. In conclusion, heterologous vaccination seems promising in transplant-recipients, and combined analysis of humoral and cellular immunity improves identification of responders among immunocompromised individuals.

#Humoral Immunity#Heterologous#Vector#Covid 19#Cd4#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pmid
