Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,813.15 per ounce by 0327 GMT, and was down 0.2% on a weekly basis. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,815.50. Gold prices rose on Friday after the dollar weakened, with investors awaiting the U.S. jobs data to gauge the Federal Reserve's plans to start tapering asset purchases, although for the week, the metal was headed for its first decline in four.