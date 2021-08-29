Cancel
Chris Klieman gives update on the running back position

By Zac Carlson
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas State head coach Chris Klieman gives an update on the running back position ahead of the 2021 season. Chris Klieman on the running back position... “It obviously runs through Deuce (Vaughn), and he's going to get a good chunk of the reps. You throw in Joe Ervin that is going to play an awful lot of football for us, whether it's him being the single back or the fact that we're going two-back set or the three-back set. Jacardia Wright will be in that mix. DJ Giddens, I really believe, will be in that mix, whether it's now or as the season goes along. He's done some really good things that we're excited about him possibly playing as a freshman. We just have to continue to slow the game down for him. So, no, we feel like we're gaining some versatility there and more guys than other than just Deuce can make plays.”

