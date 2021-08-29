Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

These 3 Books Are Perfect For Your Back-To-Middle-Schooler

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young boy who struggles to fit in at school, two besties who are polar opposites and a middle school kid who learns to be himself through a school presentation - those are just a few of the stories that author LeUyen Pham thinks the middle schooler in your life, or, frankly, just anyone who loves a good book, would enjoy. She's written and illustrated more than 100 children's books and joins us now to talk about some of her favorite reads. Welcome.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Hale
Person
Jordan Banks
Person
Glenn Burke
Person
Deborah Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan#Taliban#Jordan Bank#Covid#Npr#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Clark County, KYWinchester Sun

Books to recommend to your friends

Last week I told you more than 300,000 books are published each year in the United States alone. This week, I’ll narrow the focus to four new books at the Clark County Public Library. Not to suggest they are the best the library received recently. The best book the library...
Books & Literaturefreelibrary.org

Picture Book Highlights | Back to School

A new school year is upon us and so many new experiences on the horizon! Starting something new can include a mix of excitement and butterflies-in-your-tummy. What better way to get ready than by reading a book that reflects those feelings right back at you?. Here’s a selection of some...
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

If You Only Read One Book in September, Make it This One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Can you smell that? Pumpkin spice season is on the horizon. While the heat may still be a bit unrelenting, that doesn’t mean you can’t start diving into the exciting rooster of 2021 fall book releases. Kicking off the new autumn reading lineup are these September books that you don’t want to miss.
Books & Literatureuiargonaut.com

Get back into reading with these five books

Whether for a casual admirer or in depth analysis, these books are a good read. Personally, I’m not that knowledgeable about literature, nor do I claim to be. But classic books and poetry don’t have to be limited to English majors. These books were thoroughly enjoyable, even as someone casually interested in literature.
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Poetry for Middle Schoolers' Self-Confidence

East Hampton Middle School educators want their students to believe in themselves. To that end, Charles Soriano, the school's principal, is asking students to read three poems that address the theme of "believe in yourself," which is to be the focus of the coming school year. The assigned poems are...
Books & LiteratureColumbus Telegram

Young adult books at your library

The Teen Space houses a wide variety of books within its walls. There are many different genres, from romance to science fiction. The space also has manga and graphic novels, as well as a great assortment of anime shows. The materials in our nonfiction area also cover a wide range of topics. There are two specific books that I would like to give some more insight to.
Books & LiteratureA Cup of Jo

What Was Your Favorite Book as a Child?

…I asked my dad to read me the same bedtime story, every single night. I’d heard The Three Little Pigs a million times, but this version was my favorite. The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka is told by the wolf, who is eager to clear his name. Alexander T. Wolf knows you’re familiar with “The Big Bad Wolf” persona portrayed in the media, but he swears it’s not what you think.
Comicsbookriot.com

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Reader

I may have mentioned a time or two that I’m Mexican American. (Like here, for instance.) It’s something I’ve always been aware of and proud of, but lately, I’ve started to feel like my reading list does not reflect the Latinx part of my heritage enough. It’s not like I...
Books & Literatureforthoodsentinel.com

Books that pull at your heartstrings

Lawyer Dannie Kohan thinks she has her life figured out. She does things according to a plan and is incredibly driven. On what is supposed to be one of the most exciting nights of her life, she is catapulted into her own future, five years from now, and what she sees shatters her perfect world. This story teaches the important lesson of never being too set in your ways and being open to whatever life will throw at you, even if it is uncomfortable.
Societybookriot.com

Quiz: Design Your Perfect Dinner Party and Get an Under-the-Radar Queer Book Rec

Queer books and dinner parties are two of my favorite things in the universe. I love gathering with dear friends to share good food, and I love talking about books — especially queer books that I don’t think have gotten the attention they deserve. So, naturally, I’ve come up with a surefire way for you to find your next great queer read you’ve never heard of: by designing your dream dinner party!
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

15 Must-Read September Children’s Book Releases

Choosing the 15 books on this list of September children’s book releases out of the many fantastic children’s books releasing this month was hard. More books tend to be published in the early fall months, and while it’s not quite fall, there were still more excellent children’s books to choose from than in previous months. I shout out the ones that didn’t quite make this list at the end.
LifestyleLiterary Hub

The Astrology Book Club: What to Read This Month, Based on Your Sign

With all the good books that come out each month, it can be hard to decide what to read (or, if you’re anything like the people erstwhile of the Literary Hub office, now of our homes and Slack, what to read first). There are lots of good reasons to pick one book over another, but one we’ve never really explored before here at Lit Hub is . . . astrology. Hence, this “book club,” which is actually just a a literary horoscope guaranteed to come true: a good book to read, based (sort of) on your zodiac sign. Here’s what you should be reading this month.
TV SeriesElite Daily

14 Differences Between The Nine Perfect Strangers Book & Series

Chances are, you’ve already devoured the first three episodes of Hulu’s new series, Nine Perfect Strangers, and are eager to know what happens next. After a pretty major cliffhanger, it’s looking like something not so chill is going down. As the director of a swanky wellness retreat, Masha's (Nicole Kidman) main goal is to “heal” her clients, but the end of Episode 3 hinted toward something a little less “wellness” and a little more WTF. If you’re thirsting for answers, you might want to grab the book to get to the bottom of the plot twists. But be warned, there are quite a few differences between the Nine Perfect Strangers novel and Hulu series.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Asterios Polyp is a borderline perfect comic book

So … we can all stop reading comics now, because David Mazzucchelli has crafted the ultimate comic book statement. Just take everything on your reading pile right now and chuck it out. Asterios Polyp is the modern standard-bearer. Mazzucchelli has somehow managed to jam just about everything great about comics into 340 pages of humanity, soul-searching, graphic design, philosophy, and humor.
Small Businesscincymusic.com

How to get a booking agent to book your band

One of the first questions many bands have is how to hire someone to book their shows for them. The assumption is that if a band can get the right person involved then they can do all the 'business stuff’ so the band can get back to making music. I hate to burst your bubble, but here’s the cold hard truth: You are a small business owner & no one is going to care more about your business (band) than you do.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Best-selling author, UH professor Brené Brown has a new book for the pandemic

Brené Brown's new book is just what we need to get us through another COVID wave. The New York Times best-selling author and University of Houston research professor and scholar announced on social media this week that her new book, “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” (Random House) will debut Nov. 30.
PoliticsNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

CONNOR: Hi, this is Connor (ph) in Boulder, Colo. I just finished the second and final day of the Colorado Bar Exam. And whenever I got a constitutional law question on the test, I always did my best to read the question in my head in the voice of Nina Totenberg. So hopefully that helped. This podcast was recorded...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Monstrify Your Bookshelf With These Horror Books About Monsters

From the monster under the bed to monsters on the big screen, critics have long argued that monsters are reflections of society’s anxieties. But monsters are also fun. Characterized by their non-humanness, monsters are the perfect candidates for the horror genre because they let readers explore fear in a safe environment.
Books & Literaturecountryliving.com

Our Sept. Front Porch Book Club Pick is 'Horse Girls'

Pull up a seat as we dive in to one book each month with the Country Living Front Porch Book Club, capping each month with a chat with the authors themselves. Our September 2021 selection is the essay collection "Horse Girls," edited by author Halimah Marcus. It was in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy