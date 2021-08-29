These 3 Books Are Perfect For Your Back-To-Middle-Schooler

Chances are, you’ve already devoured the first three episodes of Hulu’s new series, Nine Perfect Strangers, and are eager to know what happens next. After a pretty major cliffhanger, it’s looking like something not so chill is going down. As the director of a swanky wellness retreat, Masha's (Nicole Kidman) main goal is to “heal” her clients, but the end of Episode 3 hinted toward something a little less “wellness” and a little more WTF. If you’re thirsting for answers, you might want to grab the book to get to the bottom of the plot twists. But be warned, there are quite a few differences between the Nine Perfect Strangers novel and Hulu series.