These 3 Books Are Perfect For Your Back-To-Middle-Schooler
A young boy who struggles to fit in at school, two besties who are polar opposites and a middle school kid who learns to be himself through a school presentation - those are just a few of the stories that author LeUyen Pham thinks the middle schooler in your life, or, frankly, just anyone who loves a good book, would enjoy. She's written and illustrated more than 100 children's books and joins us now to talk about some of her favorite reads. Welcome.www.npr.org
Comments / 0