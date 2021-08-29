Cancel
Video Games

Arietta of Spirits Review

By Jacob Stokes
thexboxhub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Legend of Zelda turned 35 this year. Widely regarded as one of the best games of all time, it’s spawned a list of games longer than my arm, your arm and everyone you know’s arm put together. They don’t call them Zelda clones for no reason, y’know. And...

Comments / 0

#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Spirits Review#Txh
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Quake’, ‘DOOM Slayers Collection’, ‘Arietta of Spirits’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 20th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got summaries of all of the new releases of the day. That includes the pair of surprise launches that came in after I went home yesterday: Quake and DOOM Slayers Collection. But if you’re not into the whole shooting thing, don’t worry. There are a lot of other games to look at today. We’ve also got the lists of incoming and outgoing sales to look at, though they’re a little on the smaller side for a Friday. Well, that’s how it is. Let’s go to it!
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos – Chicken Edition Review

A very strong contender for the hotly contested “Longest Name in Video Gaming” award for 2021, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition is another in the already heaving turn-based tactical RPG genre on the Xbox. Having garnered high praise on the PC when it was released last year, it’s now our turn to give this title (I’m not paid by the word, so I will try to avoid typing the name of the game where I can) from Artefacts Studio a whirl. Being well-versed in the ways of such games, I decided to tag along with the party and see what is what.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator Review

When I was a young boy, I used to love going to the library. It was a good 20 minutes walk from the house (I struggle to get my son more than 20 metres from his Xbox these days, but I digress), but I didn’t mind, strolling across with a jaunty whistle upon my lips and hope soaring in my heart. The object of this hope? Either a new Tintin book, or if I was really lucky, an Asterix and Obelix book I hadn’t read. I couldn’t get enough of these peculiar Gallic adventures, and so when word reached my shell like of a new game that promised to be based on the exploits of Asterix et al, well my excitement rose and interest was very much piqued. Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator, coming from MadGamesmith, is the game in question, and promises something I’d not heard before: a rogue-like strategy game. Is this micro-niche worth exploring, or is a bag full of books more fun?
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The Falconeer: Edge of the World DLC Review

The Falconeer was an adventure game that released in 2020 in which we got the chance to explore a vast ocean landscape (the Great Ursee) littered with settlements, whilst engaging in regular aerial dogfights with enemy factions. It was a game we were fairly fond of here at TheXboxHub, giving it a solid 3.5/5 when it launched.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Trade your way home with the cozy sandbox puzzler Trading Time

Fancy taking in a new sandbox puzzler? One in which you’ll get the chance to join the life of a shipwrecked captain frantically trying to trade his way home? Merge Games and the danish development team at Half Past Yellow will have you sorted with Trading Time. Due to release...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Orbibot Review

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s nothing better than a relaxing ball roller; one that looks to harness the magic of Marble Madness or Marble Blast Ultra from all those years back. And in recent months we’ve seen a bit of an influx of such titles, albeit with none ever really managing to deliver the joy required. Can Orbibot?
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Open Country Review

Coming from developers Fun Labs, Open Country is billed as an outdoor survival game. When looking at the trailer, I got a Minecraft meets the theHunter: Call of the Wild kind of vibe from it, and as I like both of those games, the premise did have a certain amount of draw. The question is, can these two different games be married successfully, and what will the children look like? Pull on your hiking boots, we’re going in.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Deadly Days Review

Set in a zombie-infested pixel world, Deadly Days sees you take control of a number of survivors in the hopes of stopping the outbreak once and for all!. The game itself is a rogue-lite experience. Expect to die over and over again in order to level up skills and unlock new items. This isn’t one of your stay-alive-until-the-very-end deals, oh no! Dying is part of the game, and is expected too. How else will you unlock all there is to see?
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Rise Eterna Review

When it comes to Japanese-styled strategy RPGs the Xbox platform is a little starved for choice. It’s not like Switch or PlayStation where they almost have too many of those games. Rise Eterna has been available on other platforms for quite some time, and while it may not be particularly remarkable especially when compared to the impressive library of SRPGs on those platforms, on Xbox it certainly feels like a big fish in a small pond. In the absence of games like Mercenaries Saga or Fire Emblem, even the most basic game in the genre is welcome on Xbox.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Recompile Review – Code Be Better

Video game genres are tricky. For starters, there’s an entire group of games unhelpfully called “action-adventure” games. I’d say more than ninety percent of games have both action and adventure, so that genre is actually friggin’ enormous. What’s fun about game genres, however, is when developers decide to change the rules. The recently released Recompile is a stellar example of a multi-genre mashup that, while fun, doesn’t quite deliver in every regard.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

King’s Bounty II Review

There is something delightfully old school about King’s Bounty II: whether that be the dodgy character models, laughable voice acting, restricted “open” world or even the tactical RPG nature of the game itself. All these are quirks on the surface which may seem bad but they have inadvertently transported me back to a time long since passed.
Hobbiesthexboxhub.com

The Big Con Review

It’s time to go back to the nineties, for a crime spree like no other. This is The Big Con, a game that mixes the very best of nineties nostalgia – squiggly patterns, those S’s that everyone doodled at school and going to the movie store – with loan sharks, petty-theft and an ungodly amount of corn puns, all wrapped up in a technicolour fever dream of an art-style.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Apple Slash Review – Slice Going

I hope you’re all ready for this holiday season. Back 4 Blood in October, Forza Horizon 5 in November, and Halo Infinite in December. That’s just three of the AAA games still coming this year, and each one is poised to wow us thanks to their big ol’ budgets and enormous dev teams. While we wait for the release of these mega blockbusters, there are always plenty of indies to enjoy. One of the latest reminders that a game doesn’t need to be a multi-million dollar project in order to be a blast is Apple Slash.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Cloud Gardens Review

Go back to the 1980s, and our visions of the future were all about population booms. Blade Runner, Neuromancer, Brazil – they all took the extreme population growth of Japan, China and the US and imagined them writ large as skyscraper cities, or entirely urbanised countries. It makes sense that science-fiction will grab the fears and themes of the time, and unchecked growth was the story of the decade.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Untitled Darkness Review

The creation and development of a single game can involve a company with thousands of employees. Have you ever sat down with the end credits for an Assassin’s Creed title, or Cyberpunk 2077, discovering that 15 minutes later you’re still there wondering why five people were working on just the programming of hair follicles? On the flip side though, there are a bunch of indie programmers, makers, and experimenters who work with a tiny team attached; sometimes even totally solo. Most recently we have had the wonderful Omno arrive on Xbox Game Pass; a solo developer’s vision and work. Now we have Untitled Darkness – another solo project with a low budget. I couldn’t wait to see what had been made.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The easiest Achievements to pick-up from August’s Xbox games!

Remember when August was a quiet month for gaming? The summer holidays were a time to go outside, kick the football into your neighbours’ garden countless times and then you could get an ice cream for just 50p. Now though, August is as busy as all the other months; just this month we have had Psychonauts 2, Twelve Minutes, Hades and Lawn Mowing Simulator to name but a few.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption Review – Achy Breaky Heart

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” I haven’t any idea where this phrase originates from, but it’s one that absolutely everyone has heard. While it is a wise proverb, it isn’t always true. Sometimes one man’s trash is every man’s trash. Like a discarded wrapper from a McDonald’s burger. I think it’s safe to say that would be universally accepted as trash. Well, much like that greasy wrapper, Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption is a wad of nothing.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

TheXboxHub Official Podcast Episode 94: Gamescom 2021 Special

If you’re wondering about what went down during Gamescom 2021, then rest assured that this episode of our weekly podcast should have all the interesting topics covered for you. That’s right, TheXboxHub Official Podcast Episode 94 is a Gamescom 2021 Special, which touches upon many different announcements, updates and reveals from the various presentations during the event. Get ready for a discussion regarding everything from Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, to Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Saints Row, plus a whole lot more.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Explore the epic world of Song of Iron on Xbox and PC

If there’s one land that is well represented in gaming circles, it’s that of Valhalla. Aside from the obvious Assassin’s Creed tales, Valhalla is a place that frequently pops up, offering adventures and journeys like no other. It’s that land which is the focus of Song of Iron too – just as it drops onto Xbox and PC.

