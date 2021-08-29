Arietta of Spirits Review

When I was a young boy, I used to love going to the library. It was a good 20 minutes walk from the house (I struggle to get my son more than 20 metres from his Xbox these days, but I digress), but I didn’t mind, strolling across with a jaunty whistle upon my lips and hope soaring in my heart. The object of this hope? Either a new Tintin book, or if I was really lucky, an Asterix and Obelix book I hadn’t read. I couldn’t get enough of these peculiar Gallic adventures, and so when word reached my shell like of a new game that promised to be based on the exploits of Asterix et al, well my excitement rose and interest was very much piqued. Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator, coming from MadGamesmith, is the game in question, and promises something I’d not heard before: a rogue-like strategy game. Is this micro-niche worth exploring, or is a bag full of books more fun?