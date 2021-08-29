Cancel
Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., now has one of the largest collections of early antique photographic works taken by Black photographers. Many of the images are daguerreotypes from the 19th and early 20th centuries, the first public form of photography that used specially treated, silver-plated copper sheets to capture images. It's a method that a trio of prominent African American photographers - James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge and Augustus Washington - used to capture portraits of historic figures from the underground railroad and abolitionist movements. Larry West collected nearly 300 of these objects for more than four decades, and his collection will now be on public display and researched at the Smithsonian. Larry West joins me now. Hi there, Larry. Thanks so much.

