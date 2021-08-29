Cancel
Record-breaking trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaves fans restless for more

fsunews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter what felt like an eternity, Marvel Studios has finally released the trailer for one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year — "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The trailer dropped on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and has caused an uproar from fans all around the world, as if the movie needed any more hype. The trailer racked up an-all time viewership record of 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours, overtaking the previous record-holder, Disney/Marvel’s "Avengers: Endgame," which drove 289M views, according to IMDB.

