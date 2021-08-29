Record-breaking trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaves fans restless for more

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres in December, and the long-awaited first trailer for the movie was finally released last week. Since before the movie went into production, there have been many casting rumors about the film, including the longstanding belief that it will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but we do know for a fact that Alfred Molina will be returning as Doc Ock from the Maguire-led Spider-Man 2. Another actor fans are hoping to see is Jake Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While his character died in the last film, there's always a chance he could pop up again now that the multiverse is in play. Whether or not we'll be seeing Mysterio again, Gyllenhaal had his own encounter with the character this week.