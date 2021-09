Serious fans of iconic drag queen RuPaul can get a whole lotta Mama Ru in Vegas. Take a pic with his latest wax figure, or take in his reopened show at the Flamingo. Oh honey, if one of anything is good, then having two is fabulous. RuPaul knows that only too well. The iconic entertaining trailblazer with five Primetime Emmys to his name has a second wax figure here in Vegas at Madame Tussauds. The first was revealed 20 years ago at Madame Tussauds New York and was history making as it was the first drag queen wax figure, ever.