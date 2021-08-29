Cancel
Public Health

Study in Vietnam shows the Delta variant viral load is 251 times the amount of earlier COVID-19 strains

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
While it’s clear that the Delta variant is making its rounds as cases surge and testing shows more and more of the strain, there really isn’t a lot more information on there about the mutation.

A study recently completed in Vietnam gave some clearer answers about what the difference is and why this is happening despite many people being vaccinated.

Many people thought that vaccinated people were somehow more infectious than unvaccinated people, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The Delta variant actually has a much higher viral load than the earlier strains of COVID, making it much more contagious.

Originally, an article was published by Children’s Health Defense on Aug. 24 that stated vaccinated people carry 251 times the load of COVID viruses in their nostrils compared to unvaccinated people.

The organization Children’s Health Defense is against vaccination.

This claim is not supported by evidence.

The study the article referenced was the study done in Vietnam, where a group of infected vaccinated individuals were found to be infected with the Delta variant.

The study found that the peak viral load for breakthrough cases caused by the Delta variant were 251 times higher than COVID cases studied in March and April of 2020.

The study had little to do with vaccinations and more the comparison of strains.

Authors of the study have responded saying that article was a misrepresentation of the data.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

#Delta#Covid 19#Covid
