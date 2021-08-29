Cancel
Canadian 5K Championships start today

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian 5K Championships have gone virtual again this year, and the window for athletes to complete their runs has officially opened. This year’s field includes several top Canadian runners, including a few Tokyo Olympians, who will have until the end of the day on Sept. 10 to submit their race results. As of Sunday afternoon only two athletes, Alycia Butterworth and Jean-Marc Doiron, had completed their races, running 16:22 and 15:39, respectively.

Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

CAS report on Shelby Houlihan explains reasons for four-year ban

In June, American 1,500m record-holder Shelby Houlihan was given a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for the steroid nandrolone in December 2020. The Bowerman Track Club athlete appealed the ban and attempted to prove her innocence, since the athlete was hoping to race at the U.S. Olympic trials, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld her suspension. The AIU has now released the 44-page decision into her case, upholding the ban. Houlihan will not be able to compete until January, 2025.
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

Top 10 most competitive Strava segments in Canada

There is no better feeling than finishing a run, uploading it to Strava and finding out you snagged the course record on the “dirt path to the park” segment. (Strava segments are short sections of roads or trails created by members where athletes can compare their times.) Strava segments provide...
Swimming & Surfingshop-eat-surf.com

Street League Skateboarding 2021 Championship Tour Kicks Off Today

Street League Skateboarding today announced final details of its 2021 SLS Championship Tour, launching today in Salt Lake City. Now in its 11th year, the sport’s premier competition series will include more of the world’s best skaters than ever before, with the tour roster featuring 47 athletes hailing from 11 countries, including 21 Olympians and multiple X Games medalists.
Workoutsrunningmagazine.ca

WATCH: how to train like the world’s best athletes

You’ve likely heard the saying “no pain, no gain,” and as distance runners, we’ve all at one time or another prescribed to this method of training. While it seems to make sense that the harder you push yourself, the better you’ll get, exercise physiologists, coaches and athletes have learned that this does not lead to success. Just like we learned from analyzing Molly Seidel’s training, respecting your easy days is crucial to performing well in workouts and races. Check out this Tedx Talk by Dr. Stephen Seiler to learn how you can train like the pros to become a better runner.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Canadians podium at Paris Diamond League

He didn’t win, but Canada’s Marco Arop still made it to the podium of the men’s 800m at the Diamond League today for the third time this season, finishing third in 1:44.74 in Paris. Kenyans Wyclife Kinyamal (1:43.94) and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich (1:44.45) took the top two podium spots. Arop won this event at both the Pre Classic and the Lausanne Diamond League last week, but couldn’t pull a third win out of the bag today. Countryman Aaron Brown also finished third, in the 200m, in 20.20. The race ended in a photo finish between the two Americans, Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek, both of whom ran 19.79; Kerley was credited with the win, and his time was a personal best. (Kerley won silver in the 100m in Tokyo, and Bednarek took silver in the 200m.)
Muscatine, IAvoiceofmuscatine.com

Start your Labor Day with the Muskie 5K Run/Walk

The Muscatine High School boys cross country team will hold their annual Muskie 5K Run/Walk on Labor Day at Weed Park by the lagoon. The run starts at 8 a.m. on the Weed Park trail, which is an out and back, flat and fast course. Awards to the first place...
Cyclingrunningmagazine.ca

Francois D’haene claims his fourth victory at UTMB

Francois D’haene of France delivers once again in the Alps, achieving his fourth victory at UTMB today. D’Haene finished in 20 hours and 45 minutes to cover the 170-km course, climbing over 10,000m up and down the valleys of the Mont Blanc course. This is D’haene’s fourth win in his...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Courtney Dauwalter breaks course record to win her second straight UTMB title

Courtney Dauwalter led the race from start to finish to win her second consecutive crown on the 171 km loop around Mont Blanc. She shattered her winning time from 2019, beating it by two hours and two minutes (22:30:54) and setting the all-time female record. The record she broke was held by American Rory Bosio, running 22:37:26 in 2013 (on a course three-kilometres shorter).
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Brent Lakatos wins second silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Three-time Paralympian Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., won his second silver medal of the Tokyo Paralympic Games in the 400m on Sunday, just one day after capturing the silver medal in the 5,000m. The 41-year-old wheelchair racer, who competes under the T54 classification, smashed his personal best and former world record of 47.34 seconds, crossing the finish in 46.75. Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand won the race, setting the new world record of 46.61 in the process.
Fitnessrunningmagazine.ca

Use this calculator to determine your best run/walk ratio

The walk/run is a common strategy used by many runners, from beginner to veteran, for both training runs and races. While some runners may scoff at the idea of walking during a race, it can be an excellent strategy for many runners to get to the finish line in record time, if done properly. The optimal walk/run ratio for you will depend on your goal time and pace, and if you’re not sure how to figure that out, the handy calculator below will do all the math for you.
U.K.runningmagazine.ca

Nick Butter becomes the fastest man to run around the coast Britain

Endurance runner Nick Butter has completed his challenge of 200 marathons around the coast of Great Britain. Butter ran 5,240 miles (8,432km), crossing the finish line on Sunday at the Eden Project Botanical Gardens in Cornwall after 128 days of running. Butter has officially become the fastest person to run around the entire coast of Great Britain.
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

The Diamond League makes final stop in Brussels on Friday

The Diamond League stops in Brussels Friday, the last track meet before the final in Zurich next week. Although no Canadian athletes are competing, there are many storylines to follow in Belgium. For many athletes, Brussels marks the last chance to qualify for the Diamond League final in Zurich next week.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Brett Lakatos adds a third Tokyo Paralympic medal in T53 100m

Brent Lakatos won his third medal of the Paralympic Games, winning silver for Team Canada in the T53 100m. Lakatos was off to a quick start, taking the lead in the early stages of the race. It was Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand who broke away from the field after 50m, breaking the Paralympic record in 14.20s. Lakatos came across the line beating Abdulrahman Alqurashi of Saudi Arabia in 14.55s.
Sportsrenfrewtoday.ca

Canadian women’s sitting volleyball team has chance at a medal in Tokyo

Laurentian Valley athlete Jolan Wong and the women’s sitting volleyball squad for Team Canada will have a chance to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Following a 3-0 win over Japan this morning (Sept. 1st), the team locked up second place in Group A, which means they advance to the semi-finals with a chance at a medal.

