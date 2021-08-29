Canadian 5K Championships start today
The Canadian 5K Championships have gone virtual again this year, and the window for athletes to complete their runs has officially opened. This year’s field includes several top Canadian runners, including a few Tokyo Olympians, who will have until the end of the day on Sept. 10 to submit their race results. As of Sunday afternoon only two athletes, Alycia Butterworth and Jean-Marc Doiron, had completed their races, running 16:22 and 15:39, respectively.runningmagazine.ca
