Canadian 5K Championships start today

He didn’t win, but Canada’s Marco Arop still made it to the podium of the men’s 800m at the Diamond League today for the third time this season, finishing third in 1:44.74 in Paris. Kenyans Wyclife Kinyamal (1:43.94) and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich (1:44.45) took the top two podium spots. Arop won this event at both the Pre Classic and the Lausanne Diamond League last week, but couldn’t pull a third win out of the bag today. Countryman Aaron Brown also finished third, in the 200m, in 20.20. The race ended in a photo finish between the two Americans, Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek, both of whom ran 19.79; Kerley was credited with the win, and his time was a personal best. (Kerley won silver in the 100m in Tokyo, and Bednarek took silver in the 200m.)