This was not an easy week to be a New York Jets fan. Prized free-agent signing Carl Lawson tearing his achilles in a joint practice with Green Bay put a bit of a damper on the excitement surrounding the fresh new Jets team. It was the first real setback for a team and fanbase that experienced nothing but positives awakening throughout the offseason—courtesy of a beloved new coaching staff, young players, and assistance from the media with Flight 2021 and One Jets Drive.