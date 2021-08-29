Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Previews Season Finale Fallout

With less than two months to go until AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for its seventh season, Colman Domingo announced that he would be directing additional episodes, is now adding the "producer" title to his resume, and had pitched a Victor Strand spinoff to the executive producers. Not too shabby, right? But co-star Colby Hollman (Wes) wasn't about to be outdone, taking to Instagram to share the newest teaser for the long-running series' return. In the clip, viewers are given quick look at how our survivors are dealing with the literal fallout from the second season finale. For some, it's a time for opportunity. For others, a time to just survive.