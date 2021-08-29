Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Previews Season Finale Fallout

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than two months to go until AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for its seventh season, Colman Domingo announced that he would be directing additional episodes, is now adding the "producer" title to his resume, and had pitched a Victor Strand spinoff to the executive producers. Not too shabby, right? But co-star Colby Hollman (Wes) wasn't about to be outdone, taking to Instagram to share the newest teaser for the long-running series' return. In the clip, viewers are given quick look at how our survivors are dealing with the literal fallout from the second season finale. For some, it's a time for opportunity. For others, a time to just survive.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Grace
Person
Jenna Elfman
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Kim Dickens
Person
Alycia Debnam Carey
Person
Rubén Blades
Person
Ian Goldberg
Person
Garret Dillahunt
Person
Keith Carradine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead#Amc#Dead Season#Amc#Javascript#Twd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Daryl & Carol Won't Look Anything Like The Walking Dead According to Norman Reedus

As The Walking Dead approaches its end, attention is now turning to the multiple spin off shows that will be taking its place in the near future. We already have Fear The Walking Dead continuing at pace into a nuclear apocalypse scenario, the Rick Grimes spin off is still happening, there is a final season of Walking Dead: World Beyond and then we have Daryl & Carol coming in 2023. Norman Reedus has been talking about the currently untitled spin-off show featuring Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, and he says that fans should expect it to have a completely different tone to the main show.
Eugene, ORComicBook

Who is Stephanie on The Walking Dead? Eugene's "Girlfriend" Reveal Explained

Radio pen pals Tater Bug and Blue Weevil finally made their connection on The Walking Dead. Or have they? Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." When over-the-airwaves wooer Eugene (Josh McDermitt) embarks on a date with destiny, it's to meet Stephanie: the woman whose voice comes through crackling static on Eugene's long-range radio back in Season 9. At the height of the Whisperer War in Season 10, Eugene and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) pick up Princess (Paola Lazaro) while en route to their rail yard rendezvous in Charleston, West Virginia, where the white-armored soldier cops of the Commonwealth arrest the group without ever making contact with Stephanie.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Gets Engaged

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are engaged, according to a report from PEOPLE. The Walking Dead and Boondock Saints actor, 52, and the National Treasure and Inglourious Basterds actress, 45, met while filming their romantic drama Sky in 2015. The couple went public with their romance in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. Reedus and Kruger are famously private about their relationship and their daughter, but the Daryl Dixon actor often takes to Instagram with posts celebrating his partner and their life together. Kruger offered a rare glimpse at their daughter in August 2019, sharing a photo of Reedus and the baby from behind with the caption: "Everything I'll ever need."
TV Seriescountryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Finally Has a Season 4 Premiere Date and Fans Are Freaking Out

Yellowstone fans, mark your calendars! After months of speculation, Paramount Network has finally announced a release date for season 4 of the hit Dutton family drama. Season 3 ended on a major cliff-hanger, with the lives of Beth (Kelly Reilly), John (Kevin Costner), and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) hanging in the balance. Fans have been desperate to find out the fates of their favorite characters. Many were convinced that the new season would begin in June just like the previous three seasons, but that date came and went with no news from the network. Paramount released a clip on July 1 promising that revenge is worth the wait, but now we finally have a date!
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2: Fans React to First Death of Final Season

It's the end of the line for a member of Maggie's group when The Walking Dead claims its first kill of the final season. Spoiler warning for TWD Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." Leading a mission to Meridian that could save a starving Alexandria, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) team travels through subway tunnels when a violent storm erupts in the Season 11 premiere. After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) attempts to back out of Maggie's "death march," an unnerved Roy (C. Thomas Howell) and Gage (Jackson Pace) take off with the group's ammo rations and supplies just before the group is swarmed by walkers at a tunnel choke point.
TV SeriesGamespot

Creepshow Season 3 Trailer Delivers Weird Monsters And Comic Book Chills

The trailer for Creepshow Season 3 has been released. The latest season of Shudder's popular horror anthology show releases on September 23. The trailer cuts together lots of moments from Season 3's 12 stories, and while it's not always clear what the episodes will be about, it definitely looks like showrunner Greg Nicotero has pulled out all the scary stops for this season. The Suicide Squad and Walking Dead actor Michael Rooker appear as a cop somewhat alarmed by lots of dead bodies, and there are lots of cool, gooey monster effects--plus the stylized comic book visuals that were kickstarted in the original 1982 Creepshow movie. Check the trailer out below:
TV Series/Film

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7: Release Date, Cast and More

The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are airing their final seasons in 2021 and 2022, but the zombie universe will keep expanding with an untitled Daryl and Carol spin-off and new anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead. Meanwhile, Fear the Walking Dead is still shuffling along as zombies tend to do, and in the absence of the main Walking Dead show, it will become the new standard-bearer for the AMC franchise. Here’s everything we know about Fear the Walking Dead season 7.
TV SeriesCollider

'Lucifer's Final Season Trailer Reveals All Bad Things Must Come to an End

Netflix has released the trailer for the sixth and final season of Lucifer, and it looks extremely promising and fun. Lucifer is about the devil working for the LAPD — but he's not the devil anymore, he's God. So, should the show be called God now? The final season of Lucifer premieres August 10 on the streaming service.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: Spoilery Season 11A Synopses Tease Reapers, Returns, and Reunions

New episode synopses reveal what's ahead in The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 1, including the return of the Reapers and a reunion with a friend-turned-foe. An official Season 11A synopsis already warned of the heightened struggles facing the survivors in these first eight of a final 24 episodes — part of what AMC calls the Final Season Trilogy — and episode titles gave audiences an idea of what to expect when The Walking Dead returns for the beginning of the end. Read on for more details about the new season premiering August 22 on AMC, but be warned of potential spoilers:
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Why is the show important to fans?

The Walking Dead began as a series of comics by creator Robert Kirkman, which snowballed into today’s giant franchise. Every fragment has made and contributed to the world to which fans have dedicated themselves. Time may have seemed to have gone by quickly, but the show has been on for nearly 11 years now – crazy!
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead: Will fans ever see Madison Clark again?

Fear The Walking Dead has been a spin-off within The Walking Dead Universe that has not given fans an easy ride! Along with its insights into the start of the outbreak to various states in the US, fans hadn’t seen in the franchise before, the show has been delightfully dramatic and has given fans some wonderful character journeys to follow. And a lot of stress too!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Lucifer season 6 trailer: An animated episode and SO much more

Leading into its premiere on Netflix next month the Lucifer season 6 trailer is now available. Based on what we’re seeing here, the final episodes are going to deliver all sorts of fun surprises. Let’s start with setting up the story here: At the end of season 5 Lucifer Morningstar...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride Gives a Coy Update on the Daryl-Carol Spinoff

Watch: Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind. We've grown to accept the fact that no one is safe on The Walking Dead. Yet, heading into Part A of the 11th and final season tonight, Aug. 22, we find ourselves concerned for our favorite characters. So, during an exclusive chat with longtime Walking Dead star Melissa McBride, we asked point blank: Can viewers expect lots of bloodshed this season?
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘The Walking Dead’ Teams Up With The Sexton Single Malt Whiskey for Final Season Partnership

Even zombies enjoy a glass of whiskey The Sexton Single Malt teamed up with The Walking Dead to become the show’s official whiskey during its final season on AMC. The series — starring Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, among others — immediately became a fan favorite following its premiere in October 2010. AMC announced in late 2019 that the show would come to an end after its 11th season, which will air in three parts over a two-year period starting on Sunday, August 22. The Walking Dead and The Sexton Single Malt partnership will run through late 2022 as all three parts of the final season air.
TV SeriesAndroid Central

The Walking Dead: How to watch Season 11 online from anywhere

Eleven years after it first terrified viewers, post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead is finally coming to a close with its eleventh and final season. Follow our guide below on how to get a The Walking Dead stream and watch the new show online, no matter where you are in the world.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: The Walking Dead, A Little Daytime Drama, Chapelwaite

Hold on to your hats, Dead fans. The Walking Dead Season 11 offers your final season premiere of this long-running horror series. On Epix, Chapelwaite starts, and there are good things on the Hallmark networks, too. Get all the info below!. Saturday, August 21. 9/8c A Little Daytime Drama (Hallmark)

Comments / 0

Community Policy