Canberra’s NRL season has ended with a 40-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters, who move into the top four with seven games left in the last round of the season. In a strange twist of fate, it is the third straight year that one of these teams has ended the other’s season — first with the Roosters winning the 2019 grand final, then the Raiders knocking the Roosters out of the second week of the finals last year.