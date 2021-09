With the All-Star circus departed, and the big rivalry match behind us, Friday’s LAFC match may have lacked the build-up, but remained an important one. While the team came into the match 11th in the West, they were only three points shy of a playoff spot. A great performance at home, and a 4-0 shutout win over Sporting KC tonight, vaulted the black and gold into seventh, and into the last playoff spot.