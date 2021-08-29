Recap: Rapids Earn a Point in Gritty Road Match vs Sporting
Jonathan Lewis scored and William Yarbrough made seven saves as the third-place Colorado Rapids (11-4-5, 38 points) earned a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at second-place Sporting Kansas City (11-4-7, 40 points) on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park. Lewis earned his third goal of the season when he fired home his own rebound in the 17th minute. The Rapids extend their unbeaten run to six games and improve to 5-3-2 (W-L-D) on the road this season. The match saw Brazilian D Lucas Esteves play 22 minutes as he made his Rapids debut.www.coloradorapids.com
