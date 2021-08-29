Recap: Rapids Earn a Point in Gritty Road Match vs Sporting

An absolute classic of a match as two penalties have León and Santos Laguna end in a 1-1 draw after well over 100 minutes of play. Both teams started out looking to put it away early. León had the first good opportunity in the second minute but a good defensive play by Matheus Dória kept them from getting a shot off. Then in the seventh minute Santos drove in deep but Diego Valdés lost control of the ball and it went out over the end line. Then in the ninth minute Omar Fernández went in and hit a shot that rolled just wide of the far post.