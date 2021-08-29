Mud Run on the beach in North Wildwood Sept. 12
Looking for a race that your friends or family can all do together? Your First Mud Run on the Wildwoods’ beaches has something for everyone!. Come out on Sunday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a fun-filled 2-mile mud run on the beach in North Wildwood. The course will feature two loops and as many as 20 obstacles including a six-foot-high wall, rope climb, tire carry, a set of tubes, heavy jump ropes, a mud pit, cargo net, and a new secret obstacle.delcoculturevultures.com
