Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Leaves Game with Leg Injury

By Mike Asti
steelersnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore running back J.K Dobbins left the Ravens preseason game against Washington Saturday night with an apparent leg injury. Dobbins, who is entrenched as Baltimore’s starting running back if healthy, had to be carted off the field. The injury occurred after what looked to be a routine tackle following Dobbins’ attempt to gain extra yards off a reception.

