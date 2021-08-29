Speedway crowns 6 champions

ANDERSON – Two former champions and four new division champions were crowned at Anderson Speedway on Saturday night.

Jeff Marcum defended his 2020 title in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model division, scoring six feature wins during the year.

The Morristown driver picked up the $1,500 payday from sponsor 1,000 Degree Pizza on Season Championship Night presented by Cintas.

Fort Wayne’s Billy Hutson, a two-time winner at Anderson Speedway this year, set fast time during qualifications with Marcum on the outside of the front row.

Hutson took the lead at the start with Marcum running in his tire tracks followed by Cassten Everidge, Jeff Whaley II and Buddy Davis.

The running order remained unchanged until Hutson slowed on Lap 21 with a mechanical problem, giving the point to Marcum.

Muncie’s Buddy Davis passed Whaley with an outside move on a Lap 26 restart coming off the second corner.

Marcum won by 2.2 seconds over Everidge, Davis, Whaley and Kevin Gross Sr.

“This championship is as sweet as the first,” Marcum said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane. “The crew has given me a great race car all year.

“I hated to see Billy have a problem. He’s always fast at Anderson and is a tough competitor.”

In the closest points battle entering the night, Jason Powers held a two-point margin over Doug Dugger in Thunder Roadster action.

Powers extended that lead by taking fast time honors for the fourth consecutive time chased by Dugger.

As could be expected, Powers took the lead over Dugger with Brad Kendall running third.

Kendall spun on Lap 18, which ended his night, and on the restart Dugger took the lead with an outside pass of Powers on the front straight.

But a lap later Powers was back in front with a pass on the front straight. From there, the two leaders ran in a tight pack with Powers winning by .4 of a second over Dugger with John Robbins coming home in third.

“I can’t believe this,” Powers said of his championship. “I knew Doug was right there, and I didn’t want to make a mistake.”

Powers finished with three consecutive feature wins in the division to close out the season.

Jimmy Kirby won his eighth Thunder Car feature and claimed the title with Elliott McKinney winning the Marcum Front Wheel Drive championship, Shane Isgrigg taking the Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division title and John Robbins claiming his fourth Legends championship.