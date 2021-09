In 2007, Ducati released what many consider to be one of the most timeless superbikes next to the legendary 916, the Ducati 1098. Successor to the 999, the Ducati 1098 adopted more design cues from the 998 than it did from the 999. As it would turn out, the 999’s insectoid styling was too much of a departure from classic Ducati styling, so much so that its sales figures were rather lackluster.