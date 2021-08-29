Covid Update

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,438 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,311,722 cases and 28,352 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 1,928 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 493 patients are in ICUs.
The state says 12,239,564 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,992,224 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 66.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...
