New Pop Culture Event Announced in the Middle East

Funko has some big news for fans and NYCC 2021 attendees as they announce that they will not be attending the convention this year. With the rise of growing Delta Variant cases and the shifting view of the public on vaccine protocols, this is not unexpected. It is a lot of time and effort to prepare for such a major event when it comes to these big conventions. The future is so uncertain that it calls for drastic decisions, and Funko is a big part of the convention season, so this option makes sense. However, the fun does not end there as they will continue the tradition of the virtual cons as they announce their own NYCC event.