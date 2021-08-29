Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bob Dylan Goes to Broadway in ‘Girl From the North Country’: Review

By Jeff Burger
bestclassicbands.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to see Girl from the North Country yourself to understand what must have been one big reason for his enthusiasm; just listen to the newly available studio-recorded cast album. The vocal performances by the show’s cast, which is dominated by people who are either little-known or known primarily as actors, are superb without exception. So are the musicians (who use only instruments that were available in the 1930s, the time when the play is set). Finally, the arrangements and orchestrations by British composer and musician Simon Hale (working with Irish show director Conor McPherson) are uniformly brilliant. Many of them represent radical departures from Dylan’s originals, yet they manage to reflect the spirit of his recordings while adding major new shades of meaning and emotion.

bestclassicbands.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jacques Levy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Irish#Nashville Skyline#The Basement Tapes#Se Or#Yankee Power#Empire Burlesque#Infidels#Tracks#Tempest#Grateful Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Bob Dylan Shares Track From Next Bootleg, ‘Springtime in New York’

Details for the next installment of Bob Dylan’s bootleg series have been announced. Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 covers the period from 1980-1985 celebrates the rich creative period surrounding his albums Shot of Love, Infidels, and Empire Burlesque with previously unreleased outtakes, alternate takes, rehearsal recordings, live performances and more. The collection, available as a deluxe 5-disc box set, as well as 2-CD and 2-LP highlight packages, arrives September 17, 2021, via Sony’s Legacy Recordings. Watch the official trailer and listen to several tracks below.
Oregon Statetheaquarian.com

On The Record: ‘Girl from the North Country’ Soundtrack, plus Explorer Tapes, Oregon, Sierra Ferrell, & Ben Bostick

When Bob Dylan saw Girl from the North Country on Broadway right before the pandemic temporarily closed the show, he was bowled over by the performance, which draws all its music from his catalog. “The play had me crying at the end,” he told journalist Douglas Brinkley in a New York Times interview last year. “When the curtain came down, I was stunned. Too bad Broadway shut it down because I wanted to see it again.”
Music1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: Bob Dylan & The Band Headline The ‘Isle Of Wight Festival’

It was 52 years ago tonight (August 31st, 1969) that Bob Dylan made his first full-length concert appearance in three years at the Isle Of Wight Festival. Dylan's hour-long set with the Band closed the three-day festival, which also featured the Who, Richie Havens, the Moody Blues, Joe Cocker, and a solo set by the Band.
Musickalw.org

Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom Revisited

2020 was the first year since 1977 that Bob Dylan did not perform a single concert. Last month, however, he appeared in his first online performance for an event titled Shadow Kingdom, which featured new and radical re-arrangements of some of his less-often-played songs from the mid-1960s to the late 1980s. Join host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, August 21 at 9 pm to hear the complete performance.
MusicJamBase

Listen To 5 Notable Bob Dylan Covers From Massive YouTube Upload

Bob Dylan’s YouTube channel saw a flurry of activity yesterday as massive upload of over 280 official audio videos took place. The YT trove contains career-spanning studio cuts, demos and outtakes from the legendary singer-songwriter as well as live recordings. But the upload also contains a number of covers of notable artists, both contemporaries Dylan influenced as well artists who influenced him. JamBase takes a look at five Dylan covers of songs by Woody Guthrie, Elmore James, Simon & Garfunkel, Joni Mitchell and Jerry Jeff Walker.
MusicGreenwichTime

Flashback: Bob Dylan Covers 'Pancho and Lefty' at Bonnaroo in 2004

In a world where Hurricane Ida and other horrific storms hadn’t battered America over the past couple of weeks, Bonnaroo would be kicking off tonight with an evening of music by the Grand Ole Opry and special guests. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion were booked for tomorrow, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, and several others playing on Saturday and Sunday.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Singer Nanci Griffith has died

She was 68 years old, Variety magazine reported. American folk singer Grammy Award winner Nanci Griffith died on Friday in the United States at 68. This was reported by Variety magazine with reference to the statement of the record company Gold Mountain Internment, which collaborated with the singer.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart’s Rarely Seen Kids, Renee, 29, & Liam, 26, Pose For Selfie With Their Mom, Rachel Hunter

The ‘Maggie May’ singer’s ex-wife posted a sweet family photo of her with the kids, after not seeing each other for over a year. Reunited, and it feels so good! Rachel Hunter, 51, posted a selfie of herself with her two kids Renee, 29, and Liam, 26, on Instagram on Tuesday August 31. The model wrote that she hadn’t seen her son or daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Rod Stewart, 76, in over 18 months. The whole family looked incredibly happy to be able to spend time together and bond!
kxlp941.com

8/31 Today In Rock History

In 1957, Elvis Presley preformed outside of the U.S. for the last time in Vancouver, Canada. In 1969 Bob Dylan played his first gig since suffering severe injuries in a motorcycle accident three years earlier. He performed at the Isle of Wight Pop Festival in England. He was backed by The Band.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Cher Says Not Dating Elvis Presley Was a 'Big Regret'

I have to admit that when I started looking up Cher's life I was shocked. This woman is a queen, thrives every day to be successful, and is unapologetically herself, which I love. We all know that Sonny and Cher were the "it couple" back in the day. The pair was successful in their music careers, getting married when Cher was only 18. The couple went on to have one child, Chaz Bono, but were quickly divorce in 1975. Ever since, Cher has been in a row when it comes to her love life, as she should be.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Send In the Clowns” with Judy Collins

Judy Collins is an all-time American performer, songwriter, and, frankly, storyteller. She’s regal, like United States royalty; one could curl up next to a giant fireplace and hear Collins recount story after story, casually dropping friends’ names like Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell, not to mention countless other writers, directors, and producers.
MLBRolling Stone

Pearl Jam’s ‘Ten’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

One of the most successful rock bands of the past quarter-century, Pearl Jam have released 10 studio LPs and numerous live records and official bootlegs over the course of their career, selling an estimated 60 million albums worldwide. But if they’d released only one record – their 1991 debut, Ten – their place in rock history would still be secure. Ten unleashed the modern-rock classics “Alive,” “Jeremy” and “Even Flow,” established the previously unknown Eddie Vedder as a superstar frontman and went on to sell more than 13 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy