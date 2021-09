There’s a plethora of Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go. Some of them are so common that you give up catching them, while others are so rare that you’d travel across the country to even be in with a chance at catching them. However, it’s always good to know how rare a Pokémon is before you pass it by, just in case you’ll never see it again. This guide covers how to catch Wooloo, one of the Pokémon added to the franchise with Pokémon Sword and Shield.