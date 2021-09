Niantic has confirmed that Oshawott, the Otter Pokémon, initial water type of the Unova region and Legends Pokémon Arceus in Hisui, will be the main protagonist of the Community Day of the month of September 2021 in Pokémon GO. The ninth Community Day this year will take us back to Generation V, where this creature is original, whose final evolution will leave us with a brand new Samurott with exclusive movement. Let’s get to know the exact date, hours of celebration and all the details of the most loved monthly meeting of the iOS and Android game.