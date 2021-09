There are several Pokémon you can expect to battle against in Pokémon Go. Some are tougher than others. For those that want to capture a Galarian Stunfisk, your best chance to do that is during a raid. It’s a Pokémon that’s frequently used in the Great and Ultra Leagues competitions. While some trainers might have a way to defeat it, those trying to add Galarian Stunfisk to their collection could find themselves struggling. This guide details all of Galarian Stunfisk’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it.