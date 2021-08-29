Cancel
NFL

Texans Trade DE Shaq Lawson To Jets

 4 days ago

The Houston Texans have traded defensive end Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick, per New York Post's Brian Costello. The five-year veteran will join the Jets and look to fill the void left by defensive end Carl Lawson who suffered a season-ending Achilles on...

