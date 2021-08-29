Heidi Richard and her 'Woo Crew' race to help others with cancer

Heidi Richard and her "Woo Crew" are off, training for the Hartford Half Marathon in October. It’s not Heidi’s first time running 13.1 miles. “I fully anticipate this to be my slowest, but I think it'll be the best, because the other ones, I was in great shape all along for the other ones. It wasn't like I was starting from zero, but I was literally starting from not being able to get up off the floor when I dropped something," Heidi Richard said.