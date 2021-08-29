Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Kevin Owens Reacts To The Anniversary Of His WWE Universal Title Win (Video)

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstar Kevin Owens captured the WWE Universal Championship five years ago today. He took to Twitter today, commenting on the anniversary. He said,. “Hey guys. My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today something pretty cool happened. And then I got on Twitter and I saw that a lot of people were reminding me of what happened there, as well. A lot of people remember it very well. Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. You know, lots of highs, lots of lows, lots of ups and downs, you get it … And the highs are great, but the lows sometimes, are really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this like I am. But I’ve been so lucky, because I’ve really had a great career. And I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Universal#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWETVOvermind

WWE Summerslam 2018 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

The biggest party of the summer is the second biggest show each year behind WrestleMania, where many top feuds come to a head. Summerslam 2018 saw many championship matches, included some new title reigns. But, which matches were best? Here is every Summerslam 2018 match ranked from worst to best.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 8/29 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Flashbacks (AD-FREE): Raw & Smackdown Post-show with Keller, Parks, McNeill, on-site report for Kevin Owens WWE Title win, roster split talk, live callers (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (8-29-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after Monday Night Raw ended and Kevin Owens was celebrating with his WWE Title belt. Wade was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks for a half hour and then PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell who was on-site for Raw in Houston giving an in person report. Tons of analysis and caller input on an eventful conclusion to Raw.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Spotted With Braun Strowman In Photo

One of the great things about WWE is that the stars all seem to stay very close to eachother no matter where anyone goes or if they are let go by the company. This is a case and point as it pertains to Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Unknown to many, the two have been good friends for a very long time. Braun took to Instagram to show that while he misses WWE, he still keeps up to date with all of his friends who are still with the company. Braun Strowman ‘Meltdown’ After WWE Firing Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre ‘Permanently Leaving’ WWE Raw?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best stars in the company. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. Drew McIntyre could also be going to a new pro wrestling promotion.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Bobby Lashley Match

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tore up the script for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, as he was unhappy with the show’s matches set to be headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and the former United States Champion Sheamus. Vince McMahon was infuriated with the originally planned match. WWE...
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

MMA Veteran Kyle Reyes Pronounced Dead, MMA Community Mourns

Another MMA fighter has been taken from this world. Kyle Reyes was only 30 years old before he lost his life inside a Las Vegas hospital room. At the time, he was undergoing surgery on his torn left bicep. The operation wasn’t successful. Over the course of the next 24...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Replacing’ Triple H In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has seemingly decided to make some huge changes to NXT. This will also change the approach of how they will bring in new talents to the gold and black brand. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and a few others were in control of the black and gold brand but now it appears that is about to change as the leadership will see a shift. CM Punk: ‘I Was Going To Die In WWE’

Comments / 0

Community Policy