Royals' Salvador Perez: Belts another grand slam

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Mariners. Seattle got off to an early 5-1 lead in the contest, but Perez erased the deficit with one swing in the fourth inning. It marked his third straight game with a long ball and his second straight with a grand slam. Per ESPN, he joined Mike Piazza and Bill Dickey as the only catchers in history to belt a grand slam in consecutive games. Perez is tied with Vladimir Guerrero for the second-most homers (36) in MLB this season, trailing only Shohei Ohtani (41).

